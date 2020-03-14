Rakhi Sawant Shares a Video and a Prayer on Coronavirus Outbreak, Netizens Troll the Actress for Not Taking The Issue Seriously

Rakhi Sawant On Coronavirus Outbreak In India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has left the entire world in a state of shock and fear. There are thousands across the globe who have been affected with this virus. Through social media, from celebs to other eminent personalities are requesting individuals to take care of themselves. Many events have been cancelled in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. One of the celebs who have also posted on Coronavirus Outbreak is none other than Rakhi Sawant. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s What South Actor Arvind Swami Wants the Government to Do to Contain the Spread of COVID-19.

While doctors and other officials are requesting individuals to maintain hygiene and stay away from large gatherings and avoid travelling, Rakhi Sawant has some other solution to deal with coronavirus outbreak. In the video that she has posted on her Instagram account, Rakhi Sawant has mentioned how it important it is for one to surrender themselves in the hands of the Almighty and ask for forgiveness for the sins he/she must have done. She further says, be the rich or the poor, individuals from any community or religion has been affected from this virus and it is solely because of the sins done by humankind. She also assures that if one surrenders themselves to the Almighty, coronavirus will not touch that person. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Don’t Panic and More Importantly Don’t Cause Panic’.

Video Of Rakhi Sawant Offering Solution On Coronavirus

This has not gone down well with many netiznes. They have dropped comments asking since when she has become so spiritual and have requested her to take the situation seriously. In another post, Rakhi has shared a prayer on Coronavirus and while sharing it she captioned it as, “Please pry for india”. Netizens again trolled her and mentioned that she should pray not only for India, but for the entire world.

Prayer Shared By Rakhi Sawant On Coronavirus

Even during the time of Holi, Rakhi Sawant had shared a video on Instagram in which she talked about why not to play the festival of colours this time. Besides the video, she also wrote a lengthy note on how important it is to contain the spread of COVID-19.