Television actress Seema Pahwa's directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is all set to release on January 1, 2021. "I am very happy that my film is the first release of 2021 in cinemas across India. The story came from my own personal experience -- my father's demise many years ago, when our family got united," Seema shared about her experience of donning the director's hat for the first time. Since then, this story has been running in my head. Seema Pahwa to Star in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi! Veteran Actress Reveals about Her Role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial

Jio Studios and Drishyam Films have believed in my vision for which I am grateful. Now it is over to the audience." Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the 'tehrvi' function after the head of the family passes away. After Pataal Lok, Anushka Sharma Sharma’s Clean Slate Films to Back Netflix’s Crime-Thriller Series Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Seema Pahwa

Check Out Manish Mundra's Tweet Below:

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa.

