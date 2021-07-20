Payal Ghosh plays an escort in the upcoming film Red. The actress says she referred to Tabus character in Chandni Bar and Julia Roberts role in Pretty Woman while preparing for the project. "I can't reveal much but the preparation was extensive for the project. I referred to characters such as the one Tabu from ‘Chandni Bar' or Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty woman'. Have to find the right balance and the feedback has been great," Payal said. Payal Ghosh Reveals How Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz Inspired Her to Do Action Moves for Upcoming Film.

She tagged herself as a director's actor. Payal added: "I feel a job well done when I can know the director gets the scenes as he or she wishes. That's a huge tick on the checklist." Payal Ghosh Reveals the Reason Why She’s Watching Jennifer Lopez’s Pole Dancing These Days.

She will be seen alongside Krushna Abhishek in "Red". The film is directed by Ashok Tyagi and produced by Surendra Jagtap and Rajeev Chaudhary.

