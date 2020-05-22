RHTDM Reunion! Dia Mirza and R Madhavan Collaborate For a Chit-Chat On Nature and Animals (Watch Video)

Dia Mirza, R Madhavan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the earth is healing at its own pace right now, there is a new perspective around the flora and fauna on the globe. The coronavirus pandemic got everyone locked into a lockdown, allowing the earth to breathe. As the nature is healing on its own, we know how important it is to give mother earth and the plants, trees, animals on it a break. This is what Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) co-stars, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan talked about in their collaboration video. Dia Mirza Explains How ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge Was Welcomed by Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and More with Open Arms.

The much loved on-screen couple from RHTDM's reunion was a perfect treat to the fans of the movie. While it was fun to watch 'Reena and Maddy' to watching 'sharing screen-space' once again, it was even more wonderful to see them talk about nature and animals in general.

In her caption, Dia wrote, "Down To Earth With Maddy @actormaddy. We share many things in common and one of them is our love for animals and nature This conversation is truly special because this is the first time in 19 years we have come back together ‘on screen’! #DownToEarthWithDee #NatureLove #OnePeopleOneWorld. Check out their entire chat below.

RHTDM Reunion!

Meanwhile, they also talked about their memories of RHTDM. They expressed their excitement on working together on a sequel if it ever happened. "We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best”, Dia said.