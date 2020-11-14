Riddhima Kapoor who recently returned back to Delhi after staying with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai is surely missing them a lot. She often posts pictures of them on her stories telling them how much she loves them. Today as everyone is celebrating Diwali, she yet again posted a cute family picture expressing her affection for them. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Her Father Rishi Kapoor Ahead Of Diwali, Shares A Pic From Last Year’s Celebration.

Riddhima posted a story on Instagram with Ranbir, her daughter Samara and Neetu Kapoor. The picture is from one of their vacations together. In the picture, Ranbir looked handsome in his greyish black jacket and cap. He is seen holding their pet dog as well. The three ladies were all smiles as they posed for this picture. Riddhima captioned the image as “Major missing today” followed by a heart emoticon. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni And Others Get Together For Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebrations!

Check Out the Picture Here:

Ranbir Kapoor with Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Samara (Pic Credit: Instagram)

As you all may know, Riddhima had arrived in Mumbai after her father Rishi Kapoor's demise. She stayed for almost four months will her family. She returned to Delhi for the Diwali celebration. Neetu is also not at home for Diwali celebrations as she is shooting for her upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Neetu was quite nervous before getting back to work. Expressing the same, she posted a picture with the crew and captioned it as, "While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me... #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this."

On Karwa Chauth, Neetu Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor as she shared a Kapoor family photo from the Karwa Chauth get-together. The picture had Riddhima, Kareena Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and Rima and Manoj Jain. She wrote, "Karwa Chauth with family. Miss you Kapoor Sahab." Riddhima also dropped the red heart on her mother's post.

