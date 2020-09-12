Earlier today the news broke out that veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son, musician Aditya Paudwal has died. The 35-year-old reportedly died due to kidney failure. According to reports, Aditya had been hospitalised since quite a few months owing to kidney related ailments. Singer – Musician Shankar Mahadevan, who had collaborated with Aditya Paudwal on various projects, has condoled this young talent’s death. Aditya Paudwal, Son Of Playback Singer Anuradha Paudwal, Dies Of Kidney Failure.

Shankar Mahadevan took to Instagram and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family. About Aditya Paudwal he wrote, “Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you.” There are many other industry members who are also shocked to hear the sudden demise of Aditya Paudwal. Aditya Paudwal Passes Away: All You Need To Know About Anuradha Paudwal's Son Who Arranged Music For Nawazuddin Siddique's Thackeray.

Shankar Mahadevan Condoles Death Of Aditya Paudwal

Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented on Shankar Mahadevan’s post saying, “Extremely shocking. He was so young! Really sad news.” Singer Aditi Singh Sharma commented, “Me neither .. absolutely cannot believe it.” Singer-composer Kaushal S Inamdar tweeted, “Aditya Paudwal passes away. Such a talented guy. We talked about working together. The opportunity never came by. I’ll always rue that. May his soul attain sadgati.”

Kaushal S Inamdar On Aditya Paudwal’s Demise

Aditya Paudwal passes away. Such a talented guy. We talked about working together. The opportunity never came by. I’ll always rue that. May his soul attain sadgati. — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) September 12, 2020

Aditya Paudwal was a music composer, arranger and producer. He is survived by his mother Anuradha Paudwal and sister Kavita Paudwal. May his soul rest in peace.

