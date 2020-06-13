Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sadak 2 On Disney+ Hotstar? Alia Bhatt - Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer May Ditch its Theatrical Release Next

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 12:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Sadak 2 On Disney+ Hotstar? Alia Bhatt - Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer May Ditch its Theatrical Release Next
Sadak 2 star cast (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are OTT releases the next big thing? We don't know but if industry people are to believe, cinema halls and OTT platforms will continue to co-exist. After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo became first Bollywood release to ditch its theatrical release and head to OTT in times of coronavirus pandemic, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl were quick to join the list. And if these big names weren't enough, the latest addition comes from the Bhatt camp. We hear Alia Bhatt's next release, Sadak 2 could be the next in line.

As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine, makers of Sadak 2 have already made their decision to hit the OTT platform directly. Yes, they aren't even contemplating whether they should wait for things to resume and take a call accordingly. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt who returned to direction with this sequel after a very long time is happy with the decision and sees no sense in waiting for a new release slot. Considering Alia's a big name in the industry and Sadak was a success then, its sequel had good chances of enjoying a great run at the box office. But Bhatt has already given his nod for its direct release on Disney+ Hotstar. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena To Premiere On Netflix Instead Of Theatres, Twitterati Just Can't Wait To Watch The Film.

Why Hotstar should you ask? Well, it's simply 'cos Disney owned Fox Star studio is a co-producer of the flick and hence the decision to land on its newly launched OTT platform is pretty obvious. Sadak 2 also stars the original pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. Besides this, the platform has also apparently sealed a deal for Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. The official confirmation of which will be made very soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aditya Roy Kapur Alia Bhatt Coronavirus Coronavirus Effect Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Disney+ Hotstar Hotstar Mahesh Bhatt Pooja Bhatt Sadak 2 Sadak 2 on Hotstar Sanjay Dutt
You might also like
Thunderstorms WIth Rain & WInd Likely to Occur Over Adjoining Areas of Uttar Pradesh, Says IMD: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Thunderstorms WIth Rain & WInd Likely to Occur Over Adjoining Areas of Uttar Pradesh, Says IMD: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
News

Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
News

What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
Pankaja Munde, BJP Leader, Dials Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde After He Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Take Care and Get Well Soon'
News

Pankaja Munde, BJP Leader, Dials Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde After He Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Take Care and Get Well Soon'
IMA POP Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army
News

IMA POP Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army
Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
News

Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020
News

Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020
Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter
Education

Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement