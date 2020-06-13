Sadak 2 On Disney+ Hotstar? Alia Bhatt - Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer May Ditch its Theatrical Release Next

Are OTT releases the next big thing? We don't know but if industry people are to believe, cinema halls and OTT platforms will continue to co-exist. After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo became first Bollywood release to ditch its theatrical release and head to OTT in times of coronavirus pandemic, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl were quick to join the list. And if these big names weren't enough, the latest addition comes from the Bhatt camp. We hear Alia Bhatt's next release, Sadak 2 could be the next in line.

As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine, makers of Sadak 2 have already made their decision to hit the OTT platform directly. Yes, they aren't even contemplating whether they should wait for things to resume and take a call accordingly. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt who returned to direction with this sequel after a very long time is happy with the decision and sees no sense in waiting for a new release slot. Considering Alia's a big name in the industry and Sadak was a success then, its sequel had good chances of enjoying a great run at the box office. But Bhatt has already given his nod for its direct release on Disney+ Hotstar. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena To Premiere On Netflix Instead Of Theatres, Twitterati Just Can't Wait To Watch The Film.

Why Hotstar should you ask? Well, it's simply 'cos Disney owned Fox Star studio is a co-producer of the flick and hence the decision to land on its newly launched OTT platform is pretty obvious. Sadak 2 also stars the original pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. Besides this, the platform has also apparently sealed a deal for Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. The official confirmation of which will be made very soon.

