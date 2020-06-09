Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena To Premiere On Netflix Instead Of Theatres, Twitterati Just Can't Wait To Watch The Film
We all knew that Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor's ambitious biopic on the Kargil Girl, will skip the theatres for a digital-only release on Netflix. Today, Karan Johar confirmed the news but didn't announce the date. Reports suggest August 15 could be it. Now since there were already talks about the film getting a Netflix release, fans seem to have taken the news warmly. People on Twitter just can't wait to watch it soon enough. Yea there a few stray tweets regarding how it will affect the theatres and some on Janhvi, but it's mostly positive which is the kind of vibe this film deserves. That's because very rarely biopics on brave women are shot and watched in India. CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl To Premiere On Netflix (Watch Video)

Gunjan Saxena tells the story of the first woman Air Force pilot who rescued several soldiers from the combat zone during the Kargil war of 1999. It's such an inspirational tale that people are feeling ecstatic about it.

Gunjan Saxena was supposed to release on April 24 but due to COVID-19 that led to shutting down of theatres, it got postponed. Now it's ready for a digital release as the opening of cinema halls is still a distant dream.