Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena To Premiere On Netflix Instead Of Theatres, Twitterati Just Can't Wait To Watch The Film

We all knew that Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor's ambitious biopic on the Kargil Girl, will skip the theatres for a digital-only release on Netflix. Today, Karan Johar confirmed the news but didn't announce the date. Reports suggest August 15 could be it. Now since there were already talks about the film getting a Netflix release, fans seem to have taken the news warmly. People on Twitter just can't wait to watch it soon enough. Yea there a few stray tweets regarding how it will affect the theatres and some on Janhvi, but it's mostly positive which is the kind of vibe this film deserves. That's because very rarely biopics on brave women are shot and watched in India. CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl To Premiere On Netflix (Watch Video)

Gunjan Saxena tells the story of the first woman Air Force pilot who rescued several soldiers from the combat zone during the Kargil war of 1999. It's such an inspirational tale that people are feeling ecstatic about it.

#GunjanSaxsena was included in the first batch of #women IAF trainee pilots in 1994! She was given the responsibility to identify #Pakistan’s positions in the war zone. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THE TRAILER NOW ❤️#TheKargilGirl #gunjansaxenaonnetflix #JanhviKapoor#Netflix pic.twitter.com/eRBL4ZKBxf — Shweta Kale (@ShwetaKaleMH) June 9, 2020

SHE HAS GIVEN HER ALL FOR THIS MOVIE ! ALL THESE POSTERS ARE SO BRILLAINT , CANT WAIT TO SEE THE TRAILER NOW Pleading faceRed heart#GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix #TheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/x2MzVXd270 — Sonali mishra (@Sonalim31261901) June 9, 2020

"Plane ladka udaye ya ladki, usse pilot hi khete hai" #GunjanSaxena Excited for this film #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix truly inspiring for all the people who believe in women empowerment, biopic is based on the first Indian women pilot in a combat zone #KargilWar #womenempowerment — Tanya Dev Gupta (@TanyaDevGupta) June 9, 2020

This could have been a good film...if it didn’t have #JanhviKapoor in it...she is even worse than #KatrinaKaif and @sonakshisinha combined...let’s hope atleast the story and direction is good #GunjanSaxena #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix — Nikhil (@nowaythatshim) June 9, 2020

#GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix Awaited by many subscribers of Netflix. Only I hope that this movie will not aim towards the motive of commercialism like 'Shikara' because it's very unsatisfying that the documentaries are made for earning money only. — Sylvester Britto (@prosecumpoetry) June 9, 2020

Gunjan Saxena was supposed to release on April 24 but due to COVID-19 that led to shutting down of theatres, it got postponed. Now it's ready for a digital release as the opening of cinema halls is still a distant dream.