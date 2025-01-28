Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident has raised serious concerns about Mumbai Police's actions. A mistake made during the investigation of the Bollywood actor's attack severely impacted the life of Akash Kanojia, from Chattisgarh, who was wrongfully detained in connection with the case. He claims that his life has turned upside down due to the blunder. Akash Kanujia not only lost his job but even his marriage proposal got cancelled. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspect Detained in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police to Take Charge of Accused.

What Happened With Akash Kanojia?

Akash Kanojia, a driver by profession, was detained at Durg Railway Station in Chattisgarh on January 18 while travelling to meet his prospective bride. The action was taken after the Railway Police Force (RPF) received a tip-off from the Mumbai Police. However, he was released the next day after another suspect, Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested in Mumbai's Thane. "One mistake of the Mumbai police ruined my life. They failed to notice I had a moustache and the person in the CCTV footage from the actor's building did not, " Kanojia told PTI.

By the time Kanojia was released, his photos were circulated widely across social media platforms, which caused significant damage to his reputation. He said, "When I called my employer, he asked me not to report to work. My grandmother then told me the family of the prospective bride had refused to go ahead with the marriage talks following my detention." Kanojia's grandmother, Tulsa Bai Yadav, said that they have demanded compensation from the government. Saif Ali Khan Attacked at Home: Where Is the Bandra Residence of Bollywood Actor? Know All About Satguru Sharan Luxury Apartments in the Heart of Mumbai.

Akash Kanojia Plans To Seek Job From Saif Ali Khan

The 31-year-old has vowed to protest outside Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence (Satguru Sharan Apartments), seeking a job. He said, "I plan to stand outside Saif Ali Khan's building and seek a job as I have lost everything because of what happened to him."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).