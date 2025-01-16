Post his surgery, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan reached Lilavati Hospital to meet her husband Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times by burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. A video of the actress stepping into the hospital with tight security is doing the rounds on social media. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed 6 Times; Actor Injured After Robber Barges Into Bandra Home of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Him – Read Details.

A statement was issued on behalf of the actor by his team post his surgery, which mentioned that the star is stable and is out of danger now. It also stated that Saif is being monitored by a team of medical professionals as he sets out on the path of recovery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted at Lilavati Hospital

“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident,” read a statement.

The statement went on to thank the team of doctors taking care of Saif’s treatment.

“We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time”.

The 54-year-old actor sustained six stab wounds in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the early hours of Thursday. Out of the six wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their luxurious Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

At the time of incident, Kareena was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the culprit. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: ‘Fingerprints Mil Chuke Hai’, Confirms Forensic Officer; Mumbai Police Probe Floor Polishing Workers.

The Mumbai police have started the investigation and are accessing the CCTV footage. Three accused have been reportedly detained, and are subjected to interrogation.

