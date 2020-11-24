Salim Khan ko kaun nahi jaanta, and that too, not just as Salman Khan's father, but also as a prolific writer who made up the Salim-Javed duo. However, before writing gave Salim saheb star status, he was also an actor. During his writing career, while Salim Khan was the man behind story-writing, his partner Javed Akhtar, a renowned poet, would develop dialogues. Salim's writing as a duo wth Javed, has won him 6 Filmfare Awards and even a Padmashri. Salim Khan Birthday Special: 7 Awesome Blockbusters That We Eternally Grateful to Salim Khan for Penning Them.

However, Salim is also a complete family man and we know how he has kept his family as tight-knit as they are. In fact, Salim has time and again proven how he will not back down when it comes to defending his family. And on the eve of the veteran turning a year older, here are 5 instances where Salim Saheb has come to his elder son Salman Khan's defense when no one was. Teachers' Day 2019: Salman Khan Shares a Painting of His 'Guru' at Home Salim Khan, Says 'Sorry Couldn't Be the Best Student'.

When Salman Khan Was Appointed the Goodwill Ambassador of Indian Contingent at 2016 Rio Olympics

Salim Khan defended Salman Khan's appointment as the goodwill ambassador of the Indian Olympic contingent at the Rio Olympics in 2016. After noted sports personalties like Yogeshwar Dutt and Milkha Singh looked down on the decision of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) as they were of the opinion that a sports personality deserved the appointment better, Salim Khan took to Twitter and said:

Milkhaji it is not Bollywood it is the Indian Film Industry and that too the largest in the world. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) April 25, 2016

The same industry which resurrected you from fading away in oblivion — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) April 25, 2016

Salman khan may not have competed but is an A level swimmer cyclist and weight lifter — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) April 25, 2016

Sportsmen are performing because of sports lovers like us. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) April 25, 2016

When Salman Khan Compared Himself To A Raped Woman

Well that was a low blow but we know that's not what Bhai meant when during a press conference, he said, "While shooting, during those six hours, there'd be so much of lifting and thrusting on the ground involved. That was tough for me because if I was lifting, I'd have to lift the same 120-kilo guy 10 times for 10 different angles. And likewise, get thrown that many times on the ground. This act is not repeated that many times in the real fights in the ring. When I used to walk out of the ring, after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn't walk straight. I would eat and then, head right back to training. That couldn't stop."

While Salman immediately apologised for his remarks, that was not reported by the media and father Salim Khan took to Twitter to apologise for the same. Salim Tweeted:

Undoubtedly what Salman said is wrong, the simili, example and the context. The intention was not wrong. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) June 21, 2016

Nevertheless I apologise on behalf of his family his fans & his friends. Forgiveness is to pardon the unpardonable or it is no virtue at all — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) June 21, 2016

To err is human to forgive divine. Today on Intl yoga day lets not run our shops on this mistake. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) June 21, 2016

When Salman Khan Tweeted In Favour Of Pakistani Artists Banned From India

The ban of Pakistani actors from India was a huge deal back when it happened. And as unfortunate as the episode was, a lot of industry folk tweeted in support of the Pak actors. Salman Khan was no different and he tweeted, "Pakistani actors who come to India are artists and not terrorists" When the tweet was facing flak, Salim quickly came to his son's defense and Tweeted:

Breaking news Saeed, Lakhvi & Masood replaced by Salman Khan Mahesh Bhatt Karan Johar & Yechury on the most wanted list of Times Now — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) October 3, 2016

as these people are a big threat to the unity of our country. Take heart gentlemen at least you are in the job of entertaining people — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) October 3, 2016

rather than in a job of shouting screaming hurting & humiliating people. Mr Yechury careful, talking of peace will make you a traitor. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) October 3, 2016

Mr Bhatt our country has no dearth of intense and dramatic actors on TV then why look across the border. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) October 3, 2016

When Salman Khan Tweeted In Support of Yukub Memon

Salman Khan, had back in the day, tweeted his support for Yakub Memon and demanded that Tiger Memon be searched and hanged in connection of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. However, when Salman was pulled up, father Salim had said, "He (Salman) should not say anything about these kind of serious topics without any knowledge. Salman is ignorant of the issue and people should not take him seriously."

Salman Khan's Hit and (Not) Run Case

In 2015, when Salman Khan’s hearing of his 2002 hit and run case was nearing, Salim Khan was quoted as saying that the case was not hit-and-run as his son had not escaped after the incident. He also added that his son had helped a lot of accident victims, a fact that was not being highlighted. In 2013, the writer had stated that Salman was innocent and was being prosecuted for being a celebrity. Happy Birthday Salim Saheb!

