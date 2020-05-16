Satyajeet Dubey's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I’m Sure She’ll Come Out Better And Stronger'

Satyajeet Dubey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Satyajeet Dubey has shared a piece of distressing news with his fans. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed that his mother has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Prassthanam actor wrote, "Last few days have been a little difficult for my Mother, Sister and I. Little because the plight of the people who are our nation's backbone are far bigger, the foot soldiers of our country are going through far worst." Freddy Daruwala On Dealing With Stress After Father's COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Meditation And Prayers Helped Me'.

He further added, "My Mother was not well, it all started with severe migraine attack, high fever, excruciating body ache and we got her tested for Covid19 and the result came out positive. She’s been kept under observation in an isolation ward in Nanavati hospital and I’m sure she’ll come out better and stronger. Me and my sister are in absolute isolation in our house with no symptoms so far,"

"I want to thank all my caring wonderful friends, empathetic neighbours, the BMC, the brave corona warriors and the amazing doctors. Their love and support has been overwhelming," the actor concluded. Channing Tatum Tests for COVID-19 After His 40th Birthday to Ensure Safety of Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan and Their Kids.

Check Out His Instagram Post Here:

Recently, Race 3 actor Freddy Daruwala had revealed that his father has been tested positive for coronavirus. Zoa Morani, her father and her sister also tested positive for the disease. Kanika Kapoor was the first Indian celeb to be diagnosed with COVID-19. She has now recovered from the disease.