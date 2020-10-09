Sayani Gupta turns 35 today. Many of us have fallen in love with her, thanks to Four More Shots Please. But, there is so much more in her filmography that many have missed. Today, to appreciate the bundle of talent that Sayani is, we are going to talk about three movies featuring her that separates her from many actors of her league. Let us not forget that she was able to pull off playing a 14-year-old in Jagga Jasoos. Sayani Gupta Birthday Special: Redefining Elegance As the Perfect Combination of Modesty, Lucidity and Occasional Experimentation With Every Style!

Talking about her craft, the actress has said, "I know amazing actors but they are rhythmically challenged. How can you miss the rhythm of the character? Your heartbeat, something as fundamental as that, has a rhythm. Since it is a part of you, which you don't necessarily observe, every character also has a rhythm you need to crack. I can't help but find the rhythm of each character I play." Sayani Gupta Is All About Smoldering Velvet Glam, Bold Red Lips and a Chicer Than Ever Cropped Hairdo!

Well, these three movies are prime examples of what Sayani means by that.

Margarita with a Straw

This film directed by Shonali Bose (The Sky Is Pink) is one of the finest portrayal's of disability in cinema. The depiction is not sympathetic but paints the characters as real as possible. Sayani plays Khanum, a blind girl of Pakistani descent. She falls in love with a girl with cerebral palsy, played by Kalki Koechlin. If you have not watched the movie, you have not right to complain that Indian cinema doesn't produce good movies.

Axone

The movie skipped a theatrical release, and streamed on Netflix amid the pandemic. The film has a few North Eastern friends navigating life in Delhi. The central plot is about the friends trying to cook a North Eastern dish, the titular Axone, for a friend's wedding.

Watch Sayani Gupta In An Interview With LatestLY:

The Hungry

Directed by Bornila Chatterjee, the movie is an underrated gem. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2017. The actress played Loveleen Ahuja in this adaptation of Titus Andronicus by William Shakespeare. Her character's death is one of the most gruesome deaths in the Indian cinema. It will not let you sleep for days.

Sayani will be next seen in the Netflix movie, Pagglait. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana. A release date for the film has not been announced by the makers yet. Four More Shots Please!, her web-series has been nominated for International Emmy.

