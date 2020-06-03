Ishaan Khatter Responds to a Netizen Who Trolls Him For Sharing a #BlackoutTuesday Post, Says 'Time To Show Solidarity For The Entire World As One, Not To Find Faults'

Ishaan Khatter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On Tuesday, June 2, after the music industry decided to go dark and called it #BlackoutTuesday in the wake of George Floyd's death, the social media world also went dark in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Instagram and Twitter accounts, from top record labels to Hollywood celebs to everyday people, posted plain black background on their accounts. While who's who of Hollywood showed their support for the movement, several Bollywood celebs also joined the #BlackoutTuesday movement and among them was also actor Ishaan Khatter. The Dhadak star shared a black photo to his feed along with the Blackout Tuesday hashtag. From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani, This Twitter User Exposes Hypocrisy Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tweeted on #BlackLivesMatter But Have Endorsed Fairness Ads.

Like several other Indian celebs, Ishaan Khatter was trolled by a netizen for showing his support for this movement but remaining silent during the Delhi protests. A user commenting on Ishaan's post wrote, "Didn’t have the guts to speak out when the Delhi police did the same thing to unarmed students but now wow." While most celebs avoid replying to such comments, Ishaan responding to his troll wrote, "Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it."Disha Patani Tweets 'All Colours Are Beautiful' Against Racism, Gets Called Out For Promoting Fairness Enhancing Products.

Check Out Ishaan Khatter's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #blackouttuesday 🙌🏿🙌🏾🙌🏽🙌🏼🙌🏻 A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Jun 2, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Earlier, celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor were called out by a netizen on their Black Lives Matter posts showing how in the past these actresses had endorsed fairness creams.