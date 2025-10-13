Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has come out in support of producer Karan Johar, who recently faced backlash for his comments on Homebound. Earlier this month, KJo had said that he now looks at profitability with every project and also expressed his uncertainty about making a film like Homebound in the future. His remarks drew heavy criticism online, with many accusing him of prioritising business over creativity. Amid this, Neeraj Ghaywan urged audiences to acknowledge the intent behind KJo’s statement. ‘Homebound’ Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Are Incredible in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Heart-Wrenching Portrait of Friendship and Survival (LatestLY Exclusive).

Neeraj Ghaywan Defends Karan Johar’s ‘Homebound’ Statement

During an interview with Lallantop, Neeraj Ghaywan defended Karan Johar for his Homebound profitability comment and clarified the intent behind his statement. He said, "He heads such a big production banner, he's such a big producer, he doesn't need to back a film like this. He was fully aware that the film wouldn't be a blockbuster or make profits for him. But the emotional aspect of the story touched him, and that's why he chose to support it."

Neeraj Says Questioning Karan Can Totally Break His Morale

Neeraj shared that he was heartbroken after people questioned Karan Johar’s honesty and said that misinterpreting his remarks could discourage him from backing independent projects in the future. He said, "Presenting something that he said somewhere by completely misquoting and misconstructing it, that can totally break his morale, this is like undervaluing teh has made to the film. I'm very disturbed by seeing all this. In fact, this is such a big moment that a big banner like his has decided to make a sensitive film like this with an independent filmmaker."

What Exactly Did Karan Johar Say?

During an interview with Komal Nahta, Karan Johar said, "I made Homebound, worldwide critically acclaimed, but I can't say if I'll take such decisions in the future or not. I will feel upset, but I chose his deal for a reason. - growth. Growth comes from profi,t and profit comes from profitability. I will always be artistic, but it is important to be commercial as well." ‘Homebound’: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor’s Movie Faces 11 Cuts and Changes From Censor Board – Reports.

About ‘Homebound’

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Homebound made its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in May, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. It was released in the theatres on September 26 and did not perform well at the box office. Homebound is India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars.

