Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Action Thriller To Be Produced by Karan Johar?

Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All the Shah Rukh Khan fans can sigh a breath of relief as his outing with South film director Atlee is not entirely shelved. The latest report says that SRK will collaborate with the Bigil director but with his dear friend Karan Johar's home banner Dharma Productions. There were too many speculations around this project but this latest update on the same just made the film bigger. Karan Johar CONFIRMS Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, Thanks SRK For His Vision and Inputs!.

A source told BollywoodHungama, "Atlee is currently working with the creative writing team of Dharma Productions to develop the screenplay. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to ensure that the script has trademark stamp of the director and at the same time, has the pan-India appeal."

When SRK Met Atlee

That was such a lovely evening with the beautiful souls @iamsrk Sir & @gaurikhan mam thanks so much for the luv & care u showed us , we will cherish this moment forever ❤️ @Atlee_dir 🥼👗@Anujmadaan9 @PankajandNidhi 👜@LouisVuitton 👡 @toryburch ,stylist - @ShruthiManjari ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwf1RyVdfs — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) November 3, 2019

The source further adds, "Shah Rukh Khan hopes it’ll give him the blockbuster that has been eluding him since years. For Karan Johar, it will benefit as it’ll most probably be a Tamil-Hindi bi-lingual film. Hence, he hopes to recreate the magic of Baahubali and 2.0 if all goes well. Finally, Atlee also stands to gain as it’ll give him a foothold in Bollywood."

Meanwhile, SRK is already a part of the Dharma film which is Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy has his cameo in it. He will join the star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy. Johar confirmed the same during a recent interview and thanked him for the inputs.