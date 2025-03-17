The week began with an exciting movie rumour: Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly found his next project after King and Pathaan 2, collaborating with a filmmaker who delivered Indian cinema’s highest-grossing movie (in India) in 2024. According to journalist Upala KBR’s scoop in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan and Sukumar, the director of Pushpa and its sequel, are teaming up for a rural political action drama. Shah Rukh Khan is said to be playing an anti-hero in the film, a full-on mass role that will showcase him in a rustic avatar, reminiscent of how Allu Arjun was portrayed in the Pushpa series. Did Shah Rukh Khan Turn Down Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Chamunda’ Opposite Alia Bhatt? Here’s What We Know.

As per the article, the film will not go into production until 2027, by which time Shah Rukh Khan will have completed his existing acting commitments. Sukumar, on the other hand, has RC 17 with Ram Charan and the promised Pushpa 3, which is slated for release in 2028.

Shah Rukh Khan - Sukumar Collaboration?

However, according to box office analyst Jatinder Charlie, the news is unfounded, as no such collaboration has been confirmed yet. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan To Kickstart Shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Action Film Soon? Here’s What SRK Said (Watch Video).

There has also been no official confirmation from either Shah Rukh Khan or Sukumar regarding this project. This is unsurprising, as Shah Rukh Khan has not officially announced King or Pathaan 2, though he has hinted at the former. The shoot for King has not yet begun, and reports suggest production will start in May. King is to be directed by Siddharth Anand (who has replaced Sujoy Ghosh) and will reportedly star Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan.

