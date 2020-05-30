Shah Rukh Khan's Khar Office Turned Quarantine Centre For COVID-19 Finally Gets Six Patients After Lying 'Useless' For A Month

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan turned their Khar office building into a quarantine facility to fight COVID-19 and left it to BMC. This was over and above the kind of donations, the actor made for various COVID-19 related relief funds. Yesterday Mumbai Mirror reported that it lay vacant for a month now with no activity. The same daily today reported that BMC confirmed six COVID-19 patients have been moved in. Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri’s Four-Storey Office Building Has Been Transformed Into A Quarantine Facility To Fight COVID-19 (Watch Video)

BMC officials informed the daily that as a part of a tie-up, Hinduja hospital at Khar was supposed to provide doctors and paramedical staff to run it for asymptomatic patients. Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner, H-West Ward told the daily, "When the centre was handed over we had proposed certain modifications after a joint inspection. This included providing doors on each floors, water filters, constructing temporary toilets, providing changing rooms, geysers and beds for patients. So in view of the lockdown, it was difficult for Shah Rukh Khan to mobilise labourers and get this work done. So the entire centre was completed recently but it could not be started on account of a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff."

The center was apparently completed recently and patients moved in last Friday.