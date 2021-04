Actress Shefali Shah, who took her acting to the next level with the International Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime, says she tackles self-doubt every day. "It's every single day I go to work. For me, it gets difficult to get out of the vanity van because I have this fear that I am going to stand there dumbfounded when the director says 'action'. Not one day has gone by where I am not terrified. There is a fear that I might just not know," Shefali told IANS. Shefali Shah's Directorial Debut 'Someday' Selected for the 51st USA Film Festival.

The actress will soon be seen in the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, a collection of four short stories for the OTT screen. She features in Kayoze Irani's story, Ankahi, co-starring Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhary. Irani's film revolves around love, want and sign language. The art of sign language was not easy for Shefali to master for her role. Doctor G: Shefali Shah Joins Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Upcoming Campus Comedy-Drama.

"I was overwhelmed and completely unprepared. It is not an easy language to learn because obviously we never approached it. There was a technical aspect that was supposed to be kept in mind and it was not easy at all. Manav was brilliant at it. He knew it pat on and I was struggling with it!" she recalled, about the experience, while shooting for the Netflix show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2021 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).