Shekhar Kapur on Mr India 2: Does The Director Have No Creative Rights Over What He Created?

Shekhar Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The chaos around the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Mr India 2 is escalating. The Shekhar Kapur directorial that originally starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead is getting remade in a trilogy form. However, the controversy started when the maker of the original film expressed disappointment on not even being informed about this new project. In his tweet, he slammed Ali Abbas Zafar for not even taking permission from the original maker. Sonam Kapoor sided him as well. Now, again, Shekhar has asked a clear question to the reboot makers. Javed Akhtar Says, 'Why Should They?' After Shekhar Kapur Gets Upset Over Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India 2 For Not Seeking Permission.

In his recent tweet, the filmmaker wrote, "The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?"

Shekhar Kapur's Tweet

The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2020

Ali Abbas Zafar's Tweet

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Sonam Kapoor too had expressed dismay saying that she and her father, Anil Kapoor got to know about the Mr India remake only after Ali Abbas Zafar announced it on the social media. Interestingly, neither producer Boney Kapoor and the cast of the film nor Zafar has reacted to the whole controversy yet. Zee Studios are backing this project. There were rumours that Ranveer Singh was the makers' first choice for this flick. Well, as the pertinent question has been asked by the director himself, we wait to see who has the valid answer!