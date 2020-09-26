Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As she arrived on 26 September 2020 (Saturday), the pictures and the videos of the same have surfaced on the internet. Just some time before Shraddha, actress Deepika Padukone was also spotted at NCB Mumbai office. Now, the supporters and fans of Shraddha have united to extend support to the actress. Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone Arrives At Narcotics Control Bureau’s Office In Mumbai For The Interrogation (Watch Video).

Various social media hashtags like #ISupportShraddha and #SupportShraddha are trending on Twitter. Some have also poured in messages for the actress while some think she does not deserve to be in the controversy. Check out a few tweets below.

Fan Supporting Shraddha

Shraddha will come out clean. I have full faith on her — Sid (@Therudeguy12) September 26, 2020

On Deepika Fans Vs Shraddha Fans

#StandWithDeepika started by JNU supporters but only real fans are supporting Shraddha Kapoor because we all know she is purest soul in Bollywood there is no PR or politics thats why we are not trending much but keep supporting #IStandWithShraddhaKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor 💜💜 — Ajay Chauhan (@its_aj020) September 26, 2020

Her Fans' Support Messages

#WeSupportShraddhaKapoor#IStandWithShraddhaKapoor @ShraddhaKapoor Hey.. Shraddha you don't worry public is with you. Nothing happens when someone says no or accuses you. The public loves you so much.. pic.twitter.com/vWo6AohiG4 — Ashok Naruka (@AshokNaruka3) September 26, 2020

Earlier, when Deepika was spotted at the office, her fans stood by her through #StandWithDeepika trend. Before Deepika, actress Rakul Preet Singh was also interrogated by NCB and her statement was recorded by SIT. Sara Ali Khan has also been asked to join the interrogation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).