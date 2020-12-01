Sonakshi Sinha's fashion game has always been on point. The actress can rock any outfit like a boss and we love how smartly she is able to carry any look. Sonakshi recently posted a denim look on her social media and garnered a lot of appreciation for her choices. But it looks like her social media feed is just growing stylish day by day. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit.

Sonakshi has yet again posted a new look on her feed and we are sure everyone will go gaga over it. The actress is seen wearing a white frill skirt with a pairing top. The actress looks like a vision in the attire.

She paired the look with minimal makeup. She went for a matt base and 'no make' makeup look. She let her hair down in curls and posed some really hot pictures. She captioned one of the images as, "The future looks bright."

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Earlier this week, Sonakshi also shared some snaps from her vacation in the Maldives. She also announced that she is a licensed scuba diver. Sonakshi Sinha Funny Memes Take Over the Internet After She Fails to Answer a Simple Question on Ramayana in KBC 11.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India next. The war action film is based on a true story and is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The film will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

