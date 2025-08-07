Singh Jolly, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Shera, has died at the age of 88 on Thursday (August 7). According to reports, he had been battling cancer. The last rites will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. The news of his passing was confirmed by Shera through a statement, in which he also shared details of the funeral. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Teaser Out: Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show Returns With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Theme; Grand Premiere on August 24 on Colors and JioHotstar.

Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Father Sunder Singh Jolly Dies

Shera confirmed the news of his father, Sunder Singh Jolly's, passing through an official statement and revealed that the funeral would begin at 4 pm from his residence in Oshiwara. He said, "My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly, has left for heavenly abode today. The last journey will start at 4 pm from my residence 1902, The Park Luxury Residences, Off Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai."

The heartbreaking news of Shera's father's passing comes a couple of months after his 88th birthday. Sharing a picture with his "hero" Sunder Singh Jolly and family members on the special occasion, he captioned the post, "Happy 88th birthday to the strongest man my God my father, my inspiration! Every bit of strength in me comes from you. Love you dad always!" ‘Mere Maalik Ka Birthday Hai’: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Shares Pic and Expresses His Love With Heartfelt Wishes on Instagram.

Pictures From Shera’s Dad Sunder Singh Jolly’s 88th Birthday Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shera (@beingshera)

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been working with the Bollywood superstar since 1995. He runs his own private security company, Tiger Security which has provided protection to several celebrities including to pop star Justin Beiber during his 2017 concert in Mumbai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).