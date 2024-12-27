Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, took to Instagram to share his excitement and heartfelt wishes for his beloved ‘Maalik (master)’ on the occasion of the actor’s 59th birthday today, December 27. In a heartfelt post, Shera expressed his love and admiration for Salman, writing, “Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai (It’s my master's birthday)” along with a picture capturing the celebratory mood. The photo appears to have been taken at Salman’s birthday celebration hosted at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, where family and close friends were in attendance. Salman Khan Turns 59: Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaaz Khan, Bobby Deol and More Spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Residence for ‘Sikandar’ Star’s Birthday Bash (See Pics).

Shera’s Birthday Post for ‘Maalik’ Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shera (@beingshera)

