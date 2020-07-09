2020 seems to be a stressful year what with the coronavirus situation getting worse by the day. With social distancing norms in place, there's not much of outdoorsy activities one can do amid this situation. There are some celebrities who are making the most of this time to spend quality time with family and one of them is Sunny Leone. The actress who has been quarantining in LA amid coronavirus and has been having a gala time there and is enjoying everything from farm trips to park getaways. Recently, the actress along with her family enjoyed a beach outing and the pictures are sure to make you jealous. Sunny Leone Glitters In A Little Silver Number But Her Background Dancers Have All Out Attention, Here's Why (View Post).

While we are holed up at our homes, the actress was seen enjoying a day at the beach with husband Daniel Weber and kids, Nisha Kaur Weber and twins Noah and Asher Singh Weber. It looked like a fun family outing and almost reminded us of the good old days when we could take fun trips to the outdoors. In the pictures, Sunny can be seen wearing a bright orange dress and looks gorgeous. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!"

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

Sunny had recently shared a picture of herself where she was seen dancing in a shimmery silver outfit with back dancers sporting masks. This certainly showed how precautions are being taken whilst shooting given that work can't be stalled for long. The actress has been extremely active on social media amid this quarantine time and has been sharing entertaining her fans with fun videos and pics. We certainly hope the actress shares more such cute family moments.

