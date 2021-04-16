Sunny Leone on Friday observed how it was difficult to practice boxing with a mask on, but important to cover the face. In her new Instagram video post, Sunny is in boxing gear. She takes a spin before packing punches at her trainer. At the end of the session she is seen gasping for breath, and yet she does not remove her mask. Shero: Sunny Leone Heads to Kerala to Begin Shoot of Her Upcoming Film.

"Dont always post workout videos but I thought this was fun. A technique used by fighters who are hit in the head and get dizzy. I'm no fighter but was fun to try this. Lol thanks Arif. Oh and btw it's more difficult to box with a mask on!!! But safety over comfort at this moment," wrote Sunny, as caption with the video. Sunny Leone ‘Forced To Go Back Home For Lockdown’; The Actress Reveals On Instagram (View Pic).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below:

On the work front, Sunny is presently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming psychological thriller film Shero.

