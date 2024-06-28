Actress Sushmita Sen has left the internet buzzing after she made changes to her Instagram bio by adding her second date of birth. The Bollywood diva has left fans puzzled and curious after she mentioned her second date of birth in her bio. However, on deeper research, we have found that it has a connection to her heart attack, which she suffered while filming for the third season of her show, Aarya. Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years of Her Miss Universe Triumph With Heartfelt Insta Post; Actress Writes, ‘What an Honour’ (View Pic).

Taking a look at Sushmita Sen's Instagram bio will surely grab your attention, leaving you confused. Her latest Instagram bio reads, "Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023." This sudden move by the actress has left her fans surprised and curious about the significance of the date. To clarify, in February of last year, the actress suffered a heart attack on the set of her web series, Aarya Season 3. She later underwent surgery and maintained a low profile. In March, Sushmita shared the news with her fans. Having fought through this difficult time, the date holds great importance to her, which is why she has included it in her bio. Sushmita Sen THANKS Aarya 3 Cast and Her Fans As She Poses With Her Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Says ‘You Guys Are My Lifetime’ (View Pics).

Sushmita Sen Changes Her Instagram Bio With Second DOB

A Screenshot of Sushmita Sen's Insta Bio (Photo Credits: @sushmitasen47 / Instagram)

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya Season 3, for which she won the Filmfare OTT Award.

