Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie Do Patti, has been confirmed opposite Tamil star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Tere Ishk Mein. On Tuesday (January 28), the makers confirmed the actress casting in the film through a special video. The newly released promo showcases Sanon in an enigmatic avatar, embodying the depth, intensity and complexities of her character. The score promises an unforgettable musical odyssey. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Teaser: Is That Kriti Sanon? Mysterious Voiceover Catches Our Interest in This Gritty Glimpse Featuring Dhanush (Watch Video).

Following Dhanush’s heartfelt and deeply moving first look, this new reveal elevates the anticipation and intrigue for the film to an entirely new level, leaving fans eager for more. The film also reunites the Raanjhanaa team as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, AR Rahman are joining forces after their last venture Atrangi Re. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’: Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Next From ‘Raanjhanaa’ Universe (Watch Teaser).

Kriti Sanon in 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Atrangi Re, which was released in 2021 amidst the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, garnered positive response. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, with a monumental soundtrack by the legendary AR Rahman and poetic lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Tere Ishk Mein, set to go on floors this year, and is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

