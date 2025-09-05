Mumbai, September 5: Anupam Kher met “self made Indian billionaire” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. The veteran Bollywood star said that he had a long conversation with him about his early life “struggles, success, meditation and beloved Bharat.”

Anupam on Friday took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Gautam Adani and wrote: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet the legendary and self made Indian billionaire and philanthropist Mr. #GautamAdani.” “Had a long conversation with him about his early life struggles, his success, meditation and our beloved Bharat! Coming from a small village in Gujarat. Started working at the age of 17 to building his empire is an amazingly inspirational story!” Anupam concluded the post: “Thank you Mr. Adani for your hospitality, appreciation and delicious breakfast! Jai Ho! #Success #Business.” ‘Nature Will Reply’: Anupam Kher’s Strong Message After Cloudburst Devastation in North India (Watch Video).

Anupam Kher Meets Gautam Adani

In other news, Anupam on Friday extended his best wishes to the team of “The Bengal Files” and called the movie an “important film of our times.” He wrote: “Congratulations and best wishes to @vivekagnihotri @pallavijoshiofficial @abhishekofficl and the entire team of #TheBengalFiles on the release of the film today. It is an important film of our times. Please go and watch it in the theatres!”

“The Bengal Files” presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide, and claiming that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored. ‘Aage Bhi Mera Khayal Rakhna’: Anupam Kher Completes 44 Years in Mumbai, Credits City for Making Him What He Is Today.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur. The Bengal Files is the third and final instalment in Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

