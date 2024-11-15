Vikrant Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, has been released in theatres. The film delves into the tragic events of February 27, 2002, aboard the Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. Alongside Massey, the film features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Initial reviews suggest that The Sabarmati Report is a decent watch, with critics commending Massey's performance. However, the film has been criticised for certain shortcomings in its narrative. Check it out. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Movie Review: To No One’s Surprise, Vikrant Massey’s Film Is Undisguised Propaganda Masquerading As ‘Investigative’ Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

India Today: "The performances in the film are the only saving grace. Vikrant Massey delivers a great performance. While it can not be compared to what he achieved in his last two films, 12th Fail and Sector 36, he does justice to the character he is given. Whether you align to the ideology of the film is different, but as a viewer, one would definitely appreciate his performance and the fact that he gives his all to the character."

India TV News: "The Sabarmati Report is a film based on a real-life incident; hence, it invites a debate on whether the film is authentic or not. But just like Vikrant said in one of his interviews, viewing this film from the lens of the Hindu-Muslim or Left-Right wing is a shame towards humanity. The film not only pays tribute to the innocent lives lost during the riots but also remains interesting till the end as a film—a medium of entertainment." ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Song ‘Tere Mere Darmiyan’: Vikrant Massey Is a Lovesick Man in This Soulful Track Crooned by Akhil Sachdeva (Watch Video).

Watch 'The Sabarmati Report' Trailer:

Times Now: "These are the main aspects where the film falters. While the disclaimer clearly states that the movie is based on the findings of the Nanavati report, it seems to try too hard to "take the opposition's view and crush it." Does it remain unbiased in its "report," or does it push a particular narrative too aggressively? These are questions we'll leave for the audience to decide."

Movie Talkies: "The Sabarmati Report lacks technical support, be it sound design, cinematography, or art design. The dialogues are bad, and the screenplay is even worse. Somehow, the good production value keeps it safe from becoming a low-grade feature. This takes me to Dheeraj Sarna, the man who directed this film. Dheeraj needs to understand the difference between directing a daily soap or a political promotional TVC and a feature film."

