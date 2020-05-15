Urvashi Rautela Steal Our Attention Alongside a Stylish Sportscar; Actress Adds a Wise Caption to Her Instagram Post

Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared some words of wisdom, saying when everything is uncertain, important things become clear. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself from what seems to a song shoot. In the image, which seems to be taken on a runway, Urvashi is seen standing in front of a lime green luxurious car. Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning in Her Workout Outfit, Urges Everyone to Stay Fit During Lockdown (View Pic)

"When everything is uncertain, everything that is important becomes clear," she captioned the image, which currently has 282K likes. Recently, Urvashi came up with a workout challenge amid the lockdown. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself looking stunning in grey sports bra and yoga pants holding a dumbbell. Urvashi Rautela’s Masterclass on TikTok Helps Her Raise Rs 5 Crore for COVID-19 Donation.

Check Out Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Post Below

The social media sensation also donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. She took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting a virtual dance masterclass. Her session is free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn dance. In the session, she taught zumba, tabata and Latin dance. The dance masterclass on TikTok connected her with 18 million people, and she received Rs 5 crore for it, which she donated.