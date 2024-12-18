Indian actor Utkarsh Sharma who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Vanvaas, was recently seen performing the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Known for its spiritual significance, the Bhasma Aarti is a revered ritual, and Utkarsh's presence added a devotional touch to his ongoing promotional tour. ‘Vanvaas’: Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur Visit Pracheen Hanuman Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Ahead of Their Movie’s Release.

The actor, who is on a promotional spree for Vanvaas, kickstarted the campaign in Banaras, followed by a stop in Delhi, and has now reached Ujjain , connecting deeply with the roots of Indian culture along the way.

Utkarsh Sharma’s spiritual gesture at Mahakaleshwar Temple not only highlights his devotion but also reflects the themes of tradition and spirituality that align with Vanvaas, making this a unique way to resonate with audiences across the country.

Watch the Trailer of 'Vanvaas':

The film, which is all set to release on December 20, has been striking a chord with audiences for its compelling narrative, impactful performances, and Utkarsh's never-seen-before tapori avatar. With each city, the promotional campaign strengthens the film's growing popularity, especially in smaller towns and spiritual hubs.

