Varun Dhawan's Car Runs Over A Paparazzo's Foot, Watch The Actor's Concerned Reaction In This Video

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is a paparazzi favourite. So, of course, there is a frenzy to click his pictures. Very recently, while doing so, a member of the paparazzi stepped a little too close to Varun's car, which ran over his foot. While the actual pain-causing moment has not been captured on the video, we get to hear the paparazzo's reaction on it, while Varun realises what has happened. In the short clip going viral on Instagram, Varun steps out of the car and asks the media t be more careful about their own benefit. He says that he has never refused to pose for them, so there is no need for the rush. Varun Dhawan Deletes A Video On US President Donald Trump After Inviting Him For A Pav Bhaji Treat.

The member of the media was not hurt. Varun confirms multiple times if he was hurt and the guy assures him that he isn't. Thank God. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Showcase Their Crackling Chemistry for the First Time in These New Stills After Coolie No 1 Wrap (View Pics).

The incident took place outside Shashank Khaitan's birthday bash, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebs.

Watch The Video Here:

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The director of the original, David Dhawan, is at the helm once again. We'd, of course, miss seeing Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, but we are still looking forward to seeing how Varun-Sara performs. The duo will also be recreating "Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha" and "Husn Hai Suhana", the two of the most vibrant songs to have come out in the '90s.