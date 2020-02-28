Varun Dhawan's Car Runs Over A Paparazzo's Foot, Watch The Actor's Concerned Reaction In This Video

Varun Dhawan is a paparazzi favourite. So, of course, there is a frenzy to click his pictures. Very recently, while doing so, a member of the paparazzi stepped a little too close to Varun's car, which ran over his foot. While the actual pain-causing moment has not been captured on the video, we get to hear the paparazzo's reaction on it, while Varun realises what has happened. In the short clip going viral on Instagram, Varun steps out of the car and asks the media t be more careful about their own benefit. He says that he has never refused to pose for them, so there is no need for the rush. Varun Dhawan Deletes A Video On US President Donald Trump After Inviting Him For A Pav Bhaji Treat.
The member of the media was not hurt. Varun confirms multiple times if he was hurt and the guy assures him that he isn't. Thank God. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Showcase Their Crackling Chemistry for the First Time in These New Stills After Coolie No 1 Wrap (View Pics).
The incident took place outside Shashank Khaitan's birthday bash, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebs.
Watch The Video Here:
"Pair pe chadhaaya"🔊😱 SCREAMS a camera dude when Varun Dhawan's car goes over his leg😲😱 Luciky he escaped any major injury and VD also came out to check on his well being! VD was in the car with girlfriend Natasha Dalal and his bhabhiji aka Jaanvi Desai Dhawan. While going in, his driver chadhaaofied the car's wheel over the leg of a media dude who shouted "Pair pe chadhaaya, pair pe chadhaaya" After the car went in, Varun came out and asked about his well being🤗 "Main nikal ke aata hun na tum logon ke pass.. kyun halla karte ho" he said😜 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #varundhawan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #natashadalal #varundhawanfans #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The director of the original, David Dhawan, is at the helm once again. We'd, of course, miss seeing Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, but we are still looking forward to seeing how Varun-Sara performs. The duo will also be recreating "Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha" and "Husn Hai Suhana", the two of the most vibrant songs to have come out in the '90s.