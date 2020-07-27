Ladies and gentlemen, here is a tweet that will be enough of the internet for you today. We can't let celebrities make even the tiniest gaffe these days. The latest victims are Commando hero Vidyut Jammwal, who took down Yaara co-star Amit Sadh and Home Minister Amit Sadh with him. Vidyut wanted to thank Sadh for his lovely tweet promoting Khuda Haafiz, but he tagged Shah instead. He wrote, "Thank you @AmitShah ..A tight virtual hug to you,"

And that is all fodder the internet needed for jokes and Memes. Memers have come out with their keyboards blazing. People have literally photoshopped Shah into Sadh's movies and shows like Breathe Into The Shadows, Sarkar. And of course, being a political figure, use of Shah's name has invited a lot of political jokes as well. Check out some hilarious Jokes on the subject matter.

Hilarious

Meanwhile Amit Shah to Vidyut Jamwal 😆 pic.twitter.com/Vqp4EOBTzg — Deepak Kalsi (@deepakkalsi31) July 27, 2020

That Is Shah In Sarkar

That Is Shah In Breathe

Thanks bhai 🤗 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 27, 2020

Here Are Some Political Jokes

Dekho Modi ji..... Vidyut ji online gale lga rhe hai...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/znJaV5BuUV — Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) July 27, 2020

And More Bollywood Jokes

And More Political Jokes

Twitter bhi hack ho gaya hai, tweet kisiko karo jayega BJP ko hi!! — Siddharth (@JiSidhsa) July 27, 2020

Soon, Vidyut realised his mistake. He did not take down the incorrect tweet, but found himself laughing at a few memes. He made another tweet, tagging the correct Amit, this time. Well, at least, Vidyut didn't write the girl gang wrongly like Shahid Kapoor, because that would have been a gaffe, the internet won't ever let him forget.

Thankyou @TheAmitSadh ...A tight virtual hug to YOU😀...I hope it reaches you on the right address 😂 https://t.co/pOocvFHCMa — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 27, 2020

Amit (Sadh) and Vidyut will star together in Tigmanshu Dhulia's film, Yaara. The movie will drop on Zee5 soon. Amit will also star in the web-series Avrodh, after this year's successful Breathe Into The Shadows. Vidyut's Khuda Haafiz will drop on a streaming platform soon.

