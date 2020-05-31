Vir Das Birthday: 7 LIT Tweets By The Actor-Comedian That Reflect Current Situation!
Vir Das, an actor, comedian, entertainer and so much more...has his birthday today! He has been a part of movies like Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company and Go Goa Gone. But what fans love most about him is his amazing sense of humour. Of course, comedy is only fun to see and listen and a task when it comes to create and perform. Vir, however, does that effortlessly. Well, at least he makes it look so. Hasmukh Review: Vir Das Puts Up a Good Show as the Standup Comedian With a Bloodlust in This Dark but Wacky Netflix Series.

Owing to this, there are some of lines from his videos that are loved by the audience. Not just funny, but they are witty and relatable too. In fact, those who have missed out on his content should definitely go right away and check it once for there is no going back from there! Here are some of the hilarious tweets recently posted by the actor that would make you crack up.

One On Locust Attack 

Stop Feeling Bad, Karen!

Flower Shower?

Why Do Families Have a WhatsApp Group Even?

GOT fans, Are You Still Upset?

Insta-Live, Who Are You?

If You Know, You Know

These were some of the funniest and smartest tweets posted by the actor-comedian. Well, we hope that this enthusiasm of him doubles and we get to see more such fun tweets regularly. Happy Birthday, Vir!