Vir Das Birthday: 7 LIT Tweets By The Actor-Comedian That Reflect Current Situation!

Vir Das, an actor, comedian, entertainer and so much more...has his birthday today! He has been a part of movies like Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company and Go Goa Gone. But what fans love most about him is his amazing sense of humour. Of course, comedy is only fun to see and listen and a task when it comes to create and perform. Vir, however, does that effortlessly. Well, at least he makes it look so. Hasmukh Review: Vir Das Puts Up a Good Show as the Standup Comedian With a Bloodlust in This Dark but Wacky Netflix Series.

Owing to this, there are some of lines from his videos that are loved by the audience. Not just funny, but they are witty and relatable too. In fact, those who have missed out on his content should definitely go right away and check it once for there is no going back from there! Here are some of the hilarious tweets recently posted by the actor that would make you crack up.

One On Locust Attack

Got nothing against them personally. But it's been a rough year for all of us. So if I see a locust, I'm gonna punch it. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 28, 2020

Stop Feeling Bad, Karen!

Is it wrong to feel bad for people actually named Karen? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 26, 2020

Flower Shower?

If you drop petals on politicians, do they grow a conscience? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 18, 2020

Why Do Families Have a WhatsApp Group Even?

I'm so happy Whatsapp now allows eight people on a call. Immediate family all talking at the same time isn't awkward enough, lets get some extended family on there :-) — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 1, 2020

GOT fans, Are You Still Upset?

It just seems crazy that not so long ago people were outraging about the finale of Game of Thrones. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 28, 2020

Insta-Live, Who Are You?

I don't need you instagram live! I was alone in a room, filled with anxiety, talking to myself, looking for validation....waayyyyyy before you even existed. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 23, 2020

If You Know, You Know

There's a speech tomorrow morning? Okay...gotta go clean the balcony. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 13, 2020

These were some of the funniest and smartest tweets posted by the actor-comedian. Well, we hope that this enthusiasm of him doubles and we get to see more such fun tweets regularly. Happy Birthday, Vir!