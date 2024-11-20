Rajkummar Rao was among the many celebrities who stepped out to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. A video of the actor is going viral, showing him being approached by a reporter outside the polling booth after casting his vote in Mumbai. The media person asked him which political party he was supporting, to which Rao replied with a touch of irritation, "Aise thode batate hain? (Do people reveal things like that?) Ye toh of course aapka... it's your right (to not disclose who you vote for)." Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar and Ali Fazal Step Out Early To Cast Their Vote (View Pics).

Rajkummar Rao's Viral Clip

