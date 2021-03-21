Today is World Poetry Day 2021 and where better to look for inspiration than our very own Bollywood. There was a time when not everything was prose as is obvious these days. Although you do see sporadic ruffling of poetic phrases thanks to Farhan Akhtar, gone are the days when poetry was an essential part of movies. But fortunately for us, we have a few of them which are pure gems. Before we move ahead, let us tell you why this day is observed. UNESCO adopted this day to be World Poetry Day in 1999 to honour the many poets across the world and the magic they spin with their words. World Poetry Day 2021: From World’s Longest Poem to ‘Haiku’, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Poetry That Will Blow Your Mind

Now coming to Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has been one of those fortunate actors who got to recite some of the most popular poems in Bollywood space. Hence in our list of five Bollywood poems, you will see Big B very often.

When death is nothing but a poem and a promise

The what-ifs...

A poem that can infuse courage in just about anyone to walk the path of fire

When you romanticise grief that's how you feel...

As long as I live...

These are our precious five Bollywood poems that we love hearing and reciting. What is yours?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).