Yo Yo Honey Singh's Home Workout In Times Corona Will Teach You How To Kick Some Serious Butt! VIDEO

Yo Yo Honey Singh Shows Home Workout (Image Credit: Facebook)

Here's a fab piece of news for fitness freaks out there who are missing their gym routine. While Corona scare demands us to practice social isolation and maintain distance, our B-town celebs show fans how they can stay fit even by staying home. Home workouts to yoga and from pilates to kick boxing, celebs show their tricks to maintain their body and mind fit and in fabulous shape. We have given you how Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty employ some yoga-asanas to boost immunity and to stay fit.

And now, in this video you will see celebrated rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh sharing a small warmup routine and some power-packed kicks and punches which will give you a great sweat. This routine is also great to get your heart racing and make you feel energised, by the end of it. Just like his songs have won our hearts, this small workout routine is also winning our vote with its brisk pace. It’s great to see how the rapper is making full use and giving us the workout motivation we need. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Says 'Acting is Not My Cup of Tea'

Enjoying the success of his latest single 'LOCA' that crossed over 100 Million views already, Singh is in the mood to get fitter now. The rapper shares the video on his social media account, adds, "My friend home workout session while in lockdown. Fitness is a must for me. It contributes to good health and helps maintain a sturdy immune system, we all know this but now is the time to be more careful and making sure that we utilise our home quarantine time to keep ourselves healthy and fit!" we wrote.