Aaron Eckhart Birthday Special: 9 Facts That You Didn't Know About The Dark Knight Actor

Aaron is celebrating his 52nd birthday today (picture credit - Instagram)

American actor Aaron Edward Eckhart has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 52nd birthday, and while we are sure he has some special plans for today, we are going to take this opportunity to give some interesting facts about this talented actor.

While Aaron bid adieu to high school without graduating, he did get a diploma through an adult education course, and later got a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film from Brigham Young University in 1994. Talk about being a responsible man and completing his education.

Like many struggling actors, Eckhart too had rough days before reaching where he is today. For much of the mid-1990s, he lived in New York City, unemployed.

While Aaron has starred in beautiful films like In the Company of Men, Your Friends & Neighbors, Possession, he really shot to fame in 2008 when he starred in The Dark Knight, which is the second film in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. Aaron played District Attorney Harvey Dent, who later on comes to be known as Two-Face.

Aaron in The Dark Knight

Aaron also appeared on television starting with some commercials before being an extra in the television series Beverly Hills, 90210.

Not many people know this, but reportedly he almost came on-board for the 2000 movie Memento. He was being considered to play the role of Leonard Shelby, which was eventually played by Guy Pearce.

Eckhart was in the list of 100 Most Beautiful People in 2006 by People Magazine. No surprises there!

When it comes to his personal life, word has it that he dated country music songwriter, Kristyn Osborn, for a year in 2006. They broke up in 2007.

Aaron with Nicole Kidman in Rabbit Hole

And lastly, Nicole Kidman picked Aaron to play her husband, Howie, in the 2010 movie Rabbit Hole. Nice choice there, Nicole. Well, we wish Aaron a very happy birthday.