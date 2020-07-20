Amber Heard for the first time, stepped into the witness box in the ongoing libel case with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Monday. Until now, several revelations have been made in this case and some shocking details have emerged including the statements of Heard's former assistant and also witness statements of Johnny's ex-partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis. Taking to the stand on Monday, July 20, Heard once again spoke about the alleged physical and verbal abuse she had to endure at the hands of former husband Depp. Not just this, the Aquaman actress also stated that the Depp 'threatened' to kill her several times in the later stage of their relationship. Johnny Depp Tells Court Amber Heard Punched Him On the Night He'd Learned He Had Lost $650 Million in Movie Earnings.

Heard speaking to the court, said that Depp's denials of abuse towards her were lies. In her testimony, she revealed details of the kind of abuse she had to suffer and said," He was both physically and verbally abusive. The physical abuse and the worst of the verbal abuse would usually happen when he was drunk or high on drugs, which was often. Much of the time he had difficultly recalling what he had done once he had slept it off."

As reported by iTV, Heard also revealed that the physical abuse included, "punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking me, as well as throwing me into things, pulling me by my hair, and shoving me or pushing me to the ground. He threw things at me, especially glass bottles.”

Heard also went on to say that she was 'afraid' that he would 'kill her'. Heard told the court, "Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship.”Johnny Depp Reveals the Incident That Made Him Realise That His Marriage with Amber Heard Cannot Be Saved.

For the uninitiated, the libel case hearing is regarding the case where Depp sued the publisher of Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described him as "wife-beater".

