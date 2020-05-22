Avatar 2 To Resume Production In New Zealand Next Week; Producer Jon Landau Confirms With a Set Photo On Instagram

Avatar 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown had brought everything to a standstill but it seems things may be slowly getting back to normal. It seems one of the first projects to get back to production is the Avatar sequel. Producer Jon Landau confirmed the same by posting a picture on Instagram from the sets of the film. With the snap, Landau confirmed, that the filming will begin soon as he wrote, “back to New Zealand next week.” In March, like several other big Hollywood projects, the shoot of Avatar sequel was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. James Cameron’s Avatar 2 Release Date to Be Unaffected Even After the Film’s New Zealand Scheduled Halts Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sharing a picture from the sets, Landau wrote "Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more." The picture showed an amazing picture of the set that shows the intricate work that goes on in the shoot of the film. Avatar 2: Heavenly Concept Art Shows How The New Aquatic World In James Cameron’s Film Will Look Like (View Pics).

Check Out the Picture Here:

While there have been a few announcements about films getting delayed due to COVID-19, the makers of Avatar haven't yet revealed any changes. The sequel as of now has been slated for December 2021. Actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will be reprising their roles in the sequel.