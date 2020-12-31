Ben Kingsley, the man who played Mahatma Gandhi in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi celebrates his birthday today. We all know Kingsley is of Indian descent as his birth name is Krishna Bhan. He later changed it into the one we know him by now when he started acting on stage. While there are rumours that he was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan-Shahid Kapoor's Shikhar that he apparently rejected, he was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Teen Patti. But do you know he also acted with the Bachchan bahu in a movie? Ben Kingsley was part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's The Last Legion (2007) which got a DVD release. Ben Kingsley Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances Of The Legendary Actor That Left Us In Awe Of Him

Kingsley played Ambrosinus who later becomes Merlin in this tale of seizing the control of Rome and Britain. Aishwarya played Mira, an Indian warrior who fought alongside Aurelius played by Colin Firth.

Ben Kingsley as Merlin in The Last Legion (2007) pic.twitter.com/aInUSBstlI — kanjichris (@soloaswstory) February 23, 2020

Check out Aishwarya Rai's look from the film as well.

Garb Week! Aishwarya Rai as Mira in The Last Legion (2007) pic.twitter.com/ob6cGNJ5nq — medievalpoc (@medievalpoc) September 11, 2016

Here's the trailer of the film

Speaking about working with Aishwarya, Kingsley had said, "It was a pleasure working with Aishwarya in The Last Legion (2007), and her fans are in for a big surprise. She is an excellent and outstanding actor. She is a shining example of beauty from India, and I’m sure we will be seeing her in more Hollywood movies real soon." She definitely did!

