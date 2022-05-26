The tragic Texas School shooting where a teenage gunman killed 21 people before he was put down, left the world in shock and elicited angry reactions from Hollywood celebrities. Among them was Chris Evans most known for playing Captain America in MCU, whose "F**king Enough" tweet went viral. However, not all Twitterati shares his anger as some posted an old pic of the actor signing a bomb for the US Air Force, and calling out his double standards that he has no qualms in endorsing weapons that killed so many children in Afghanistan and other Middle East countries where USA carried out raids in the past. Texas School Shooting: Taylor Swift, Chris Evans, Mindy Kaling And Other Celebs Condemn The Killing of Students at Ulvade's Robb Elementary School.

Not 'F**king Enough' When It's for Afghan Kids

No Kid Should Fear For Their Lives

Hmmm...

Captain AmeriKKKa

Posing With Missiles

