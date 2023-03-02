The legend and popularity of Coldplay needs no introduction in India. The band will always be one of our favourite and we can't deny it, but isn't a conversation about Coldplay incomplete without the mention of its frontman and vocalist, Chris Martin? March 2 marks the 46th birthday of the man whose voice has the quality of tugging at heartstrings, no matter the time and age. The songs, the rhythm have found a cozy corner in our heads, heart and changed the taste of music in a good way. You can say Coldplay's relationship with India truly began with their music and Chris Martin is still irrevocably in love with India. BTS Teases Fans by Sharing a Picture With Coldplay's Chris Martin Weeks Before the Release of Their Song 'My Universe'.

Well, this is not about the love we have for Chris Martin, but about the love HE has for India. We can prove you that. Here are the Five times Chris Martin's love for India was way too overwhelming for all his Indian fans.

Not For Concert But For Social Cause

Chris Martin and PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chris Martin, visited the country during July of 2015 as a representative of The Global Poverty Project. If you don't know about this then read along. Martin had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Swachh Bharat campaign to move ahead with sanitation project.

Some Hindi Words For The Day?

When Coldplay's music equipment had Hindi words written all over it. That's called respect or love? You decide.

Performed In India

When Coldplay came to India, performed at the country's biggest concert ever and crooned ''Vande Mataram'' and ''Channa Mereya'' with AR Rahman. Well, just look at the way Chris Martin is delivering his performance. Chris Martin Birthday Special: When Coldplay Frontman Sang ‘Channa Mereya’ at the Global Citizen Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Impromptu Gig

In 2015, Chris Martin surprised a crowd at Summer House café in Delhi's Hauz Khas village by performing an impromptu gig. The rockstar was out for dinner with an music composer Vishal Dadlani, musician Raghu Dixit, Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba and Roshan Joshi. The dinner turned into an event (unplanned obviously!)

Signed Guitar For The Charity

The Signed Guitar From Coldplay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, signed and donated a very special guitar for the charity auction.

Well, this is what love looks like, isn't it? We guess it is. Not from India, but an Indian by heart. Thank you for giving us something to turn to and something we can miss, Chris. Team LatestLY wish Chris Martin a very Happy Birthday! Keep shining, Rockstar!

