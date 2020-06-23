On Frances' birthday, we take a look at her best work on screen so far (picture credit - Instagram)

Frances McDormand is one fine actress. The fact that she is one of the few people to have reached the so-called “Triple Crown of Acting”, says it all. For the initiated, that distinction is given to actors who have won all three of the major acting awards - the Oscar, Emmy and Tony. Over the years, McDormand has played many iconic characters on the big screen, the small screen, and the stage. Frances is celebrating her 63rd birthday today. As she turns a year older, we revisit some of her best work throughout her almost four decades-long career.

Fargo

This is not only Frances' career-best performance, but also one of the top five greatest female performances in film history. McDormand's outing as the pregnant cop Marge Gunderson in this Joel Coen directorial won her an Oscar and rightfully so.

Almost Famous

Frances got her third Oscar nomination for this one. In the film, which is a semi-autobiographical story written and directed by Cameron Crowe, she plays a mother. The movie is set against the backdrop of seventies rock music. Frances brings her powerful presence in each and every scene thereby giving another fine performance after Fargo. Frances McDormand Left Crying After Man Stole Her Best Actress Trophy at Oscars 2018.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Frances plays the role of Mildred Hayes, a mother trying to get justice for the rape and murder of her teenage daughter. McDormand plays this character without shying away from being this nasty and vicious on-screen. Kudos to her for this one.

Blood Simple

This was Frances' first film role, which became a landmark moment for both her personal and professional life. Not only she launched her career with this one, McDormand married director Joel Coen after the film’s completion. We wish Frances a very happy birthday.

