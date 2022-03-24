English songwriter-singer Harry Styles announced his third solo album titled 'Harry's House' through a special video. The album is set to hit the airwaves on May 20, reports 'Variety'. However, not much has been revealed about the forthcoming release in the official announcement, beyond the date, title, the promise of 13 new tracks and the album cover art, which has the pop superstar scratching his chin standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room. Harry Styles’ New Music Album ‘Fine Line’ Featuring 12 Songs Officially Out.

As per 'Variety', the music artiste also shared a short teaser video that shows him walking onto a theater stage and smiling as a house facade is raised around him. The teaser video includes no new music beyond a synthesizer soundtrack. The album news is not wholly unexpected, as Styles was rumored to be having new music to promote before he takes to the stage as a headliner of the Coachella festival April 15 and 22. Harry Styles' Miami Concert Called off Minutes Before Storm Hits the Venue.