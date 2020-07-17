We all know Jason Clarke, don't we? Yes, the actor who usually takes away all the praises in any of his releases. For Leonardo Di Caprio fans, you may know him from The Great Gatsby where he played the role of George Wilson, a very honest and hardworking man. Though his character was supporting in the movie, he stood out as well as Caprio and Tobey Maguire. The Australian actor is often appreciated for his acting skills and his prominent projects. From playing lead roles to supporting ones, he has proved his mettle as a performer and he's a gem who should be praised more often. Jason Clarke to Play Lakers Legend Jerry West in HBO Series ‘Showtime’.

Speaking about his praises, as the actor gets ready to cut his birthday cake, we take a moment to appreciate and name five of his best performances. Of course, your opinion may vary but you can at least have a look at our picks. The list is right below...

Zero Dark Thirty

A great movie in itself, Zero Dark Thirty revolves around a real-life story about how the US government tracked down the most wanted terrorist, Osama Bin Laden. It includes the 2001 terrorist attacks as well as his death in 2011. Jason Clarke played a CIA operative who plays a very crucial role in their ultimate mission.

First Man

A recent release, First Man revolves around Neil Armstrong's mission to the man. While Ryan Gosling played the lead in here, Clarke played his good friend, Ed White, who loses his life in the fatal Apollo 1 test. His death had a huge impact on Armstrong's life and we personally think, he played this real-life character with the utmost ease.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

The sequel to the original saw Jason Clarke play Malcolm. He accompanies Caesar and the apes and they together wage a war against other humans who want to rid the planet of the animals.

Everest

Based on a real-life story, Everest is about Rob Hall and his expedition up Mount Everest. Jason plays the lead who takes a group of amateur climbers on his expedition but things don't go as planned and turn into a tragedy instead. The movie also starred Josh Brolin, Keira Knightley, and Jake Gyllenhaal among others.

Rabbit-Proof Fence

A negative character in here, Jason plays a ruthless man who's chasing down three girls who are trying to evade a settlement to return to their family. It's a hard-hitting human drama that makes you aware of how tough situations were in the 1930s.

Jason was also brilliant in Mudbound, a movie set in the post-World War II era or in Trust where he played an FBI agent who's investigating a case on online sexual predators. Jason's a delight for a director, sticking to his character and performing it with utmost honesty. We hope the actor has some exciting announcements to make in the future and till then, let's keep admiring him and his brilliant work. Happy Birthday, Jason Clarke.

