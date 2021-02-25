Kylie Jenner is one of the most active celebrities on social media. We often see her sharing stories of her whereabouts and updating her fans with the smallest things. While the highlight for us is spotting Stormi on Kylie's Instagram, we cannot deny the fact that we love to see her flaunt her curves in new outfits. The actress in a fashion icon for many and we like the fact that she is always doing something new with her style. From donning different coloured wigs to showing off her toned body, Kylie is always on the top of her fashion game. Most Liked Picture on Instagram Isn’t Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi Webster’s First Pic, It Is of an Egg, Here’s Beauty Queen's Hilarious Reaction.

The business mogul recently posted a series of pictures in a stunning outfit and while we couldn't take our eyes off her, it was her caption that won hearts. She wrote, 'You’re cute jeans,' which was a line said by Kendall on one of 2017 Keeping Up With The Kardashians' episode in which the model and her mother Kris Jenner had a hilarious interaction over a pair of jeans. Fans were elated to see the KUWTK reference and showered love on Kylie's post.

Talking about her outfit, Jenner paired a gorgeous looking pair of white jeans with a bralette. The bralette had bright coloured prints on it and a metal brooch in the centre. She styled the look with the basics. She added a couple of colourful rings and a small purse to go with the look. She also paired a set of silver earrings and left her hair down in its natural form. For her makeup, She went for a matte base, nude lipstick and a pink tint on the cheeks. Brushed eyebrows, mascara, and a nude eyeshadow completed her look.

Talking about the episode referred to above, we see Kris and Kendall having a relaxing time when Kris compliments the model's outfit. Kris says, "Those are cute jeans," and Kendall responds with, "You're cute jeans," leaving Kris super confused if she has once again stolen her clothes. Kris then asks, "Those are mine?" and Kendall denies it. She tried to change the subject and save herself while hilariously saying, "You are cute jeans." Kylie Jenner Flaunts Lavish Christmas 2020 Decorations! Polar Bears, Massive Xmas Tree & More, KUWTK Star Transforms Her House Into a Winter Wonderland.

Apart from this, Kylie was headlining the news when a source revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott still have feelings for each other and are possibly getting back together. The two are parents to a three-year-old daughter Stormi and are often seen spending time with each other during family holidays. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy," a source tells eonoine.com. It is interesting to note that both of them are not seeing anyone else too.

