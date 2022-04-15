Maisie Williams' name became synonymous with Arya from Game of Thrones, and the young kid became popular across the globe. She made her acting debut in 2011 and is now one of the most famous stars in Hollywood. Just at the mere age of 12, she had garnered critical recognition and awards for her work. She received two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her stint. And this was just the beginning. Game of Thrones Actor Maisie Williams Roped In for Sky’s Comedy Series Two Weeks to Live.

She went on to guest star on the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who, the British docudrama television film Cyberbully, the British science-fiction teen thriller film iBoy and the comedy action drama series Two Weeks to Live. The actress also voiced Cammie MacCloud in the American animated web series Gen: Lock. She then starred in her first feature film The Falling in 2014. She went on to do films like Mary Shelley, Early Man, Then Came You, The New Mutants, and The Owners. In 2018, she made her stage debut in Lauren Gunderson's play I and You at the Hampstead Theatre in London as well.

At such a young age, Williams has achieved a lot of great things. She even jointly developed and co-launched a social media platform called Daisie, an app to help artists and creators in their careers. The lady sure has been making wise choices in films and well as in life.

Williams is unapologetically herself and just like her work, her words are also never minced. She speaks her mind and often talks about things that we all wonder about. Today as she celebrates her 25th birthday, we take a look at some of the wisest things said by her. Maisie Williams’ Blonde Hairdo and Bleached Eyebrows at 2021 BRIT Awards Get Her Full Marks From Fans.

Take A Look At Some Quotes By Maisie Williams:

“People don’t always do what they say they’re going to do.”

“People go down bad paths and they make bad decisions, but it’s always justified in their head.”

"No one is born evil; it's just the choices that they make." Maisie Williams Quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

"I'd much rather be liked because people realize that I'm standing up for myself."

"17 is the weirdest age, because you can't figure out if you want to grow up or be a child."

"I don't wanna be liked just because I'm pretty."

"Whether I like it or not, I've become influential to people."

These were some of the most bad a** things we could hear today, all thanks to Maisie Williams. Join us in wishing her a happy birthday.

