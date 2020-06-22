Meryl Streep is without a doubt one of the finest actresses in Hollywood. She's an unmatched talent and once she takes on a role, it practically seems impossible to imagine someone else playing the same. Over the years, Streep has played some brilliant roles that leave us marvelled every time we watch those films. From Devil Wears Prada to Julie and Julia, the actress managed to play iconic characters that left a mark on the audiences. For the uninitiated, Streep made her film debut in Julia. In 1978, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading role in the miniseries Holocaust and received her first Oscar nomination for The Deer Hunter. She has been a regular among the Academy nominees and that has irked a few jokes at her expense as well for being the permanent member among Best Actress noms. Meryl Streep: 10 Lovely and Powerful Quotes From the Brilliant Actress From Her Popular Movies.

When we say she's a regular at Oscar noms, we mean it. As for her accolades records, she has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards and has won three. Also, she has received a record 32 Golden Globe nominations and has won eight. Isn't that amazing? This shows how consistent she has been with her work. As she celebrates her birthday on June 22, we celebrate the same by looking at some of the best films from her career that we bet you'd love to watch again. Here are some of her best works.

1. Sophie's Choice

The film won her an Academy Award and rightly so. Many consider it to be one of Streep's best performances till now. Essaying the role of a Holocaust survivor, Streep truly gave a moving performance and deserved all possible accolades for the same.

2. Kramer Vs Kramer

If you loved Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson starrer Marriage Story then you must have realised that it had a similar story to that of Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman starrer Kramer Vs Kramer. Not only did Streep look extremely beautiful in the film but also gave a stunning performance.

3. The Devil Wears Prada

Considered to be one of Streep's most memorable roles thanks to how she made it her own, the film finds itself in one of the audiences absolute favourites when it comes book adaptations. Both Anne Hathaway and Streep put some incredible performances and especially Streep left everyone impressed so much that we often see her fans quoting her dialogues from this film.

4. Julie and Julia

The famous Nora Ephron film starred Streep in the role of famed American cook Julia Child. The actress did a fabulous job as she delivered yet another brilliant performance with this film. The comedy-drama also starred Amy Adams who put up an equally stunning performance.

5. The Bridges Of Madison County

Based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller, the movie takes you inside a short but passionate affair between Streep's Francesca and Clint Eastwood's Robert. The film was also directed by Eastwood. This film also won Streep a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars. Is Anna Wintour Anything Like Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada? A Former Vogue Legend Answers.

We bet if you are a fan of Streep, you have already watched these amazing films. Given her illustrious career, we could add several other films to this list but these are certainly our absolute favourites. Do tell us your picks in comments below.

